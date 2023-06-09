Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Position Trimmed by BloombergSen Inc.

BloombergSen Inc. decreased its position in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Cricut comprises 0.0% of BloombergSen Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in Cricut were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRCT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cricut by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Cricut in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Cricut by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRCT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cricut from $8.68 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

In other news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 622,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRCT stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.00. 117,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,999. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.81.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $280.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Cricut’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cricut’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

