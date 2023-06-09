Critical Comparison: First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB) & BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF)

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Rating) and BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.9% of BancFirst shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of BancFirst shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Resource Bancorp and BancFirst, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Resource Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A BancFirst 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility & Risk

BancFirst has a consensus price target of $89.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.01%. Given BancFirst’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BancFirst is more favorable than First Resource Bancorp.

First Resource Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BancFirst has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Resource Bancorp and BancFirst’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Resource Bancorp $21.79 million 1.54 $5.63 million $1.81 6.00 BancFirst $603.57 million 5.05 $193.10 million $6.41 14.46

BancFirst has higher revenue and earnings than First Resource Bancorp. First Resource Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BancFirst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Resource Bancorp and BancFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Resource Bancorp 23.70% N/A N/A BancFirst 31.83% 17.38% 1.73%

Summary

BancFirst beats First Resource Bancorp on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Resource Bancorp

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, First Resource Bank. Its subsidiary offers lending and depository services for businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The company is headquartered in Exton, PA.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services, and Executive Operations and Support. The Metropolitan Banks segment consists of banking locations in the metropolitan Oklahoma City and Tulsa areas. The Community Banks segment consists of banking locations in communities throughout Oklahoma. The Pegasus Bank segment consists of banking locations in the Dallas metropolitan area. The Other Financial Services segment refers to specialty product business units, including guaranteed small business lending, residential mortgage lending, trust services, securities brokerage, electronic banking, and insurance. The Executive Operations and Support segment represents executive management, operational support, and corporate

