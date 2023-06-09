Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Trading Down 2.8%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Rating) shares fell 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.38. 19,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 70,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Critical Elements Lithium Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70.

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

Further Reading

