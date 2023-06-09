CSM Advisors LLC Acquires 7,590 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

CSM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,854 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Barclays increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $37.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,790,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,730,982. The stock has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.58.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 16.76%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

