CSM Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CSM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.2% of CSM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after buying an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $333.55. The stock had a trading volume of 716,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,749. The firm has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $329.09 and a 200 day moving average of $345.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.57 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,935,026 shares of company stock worth $567,423,318 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.