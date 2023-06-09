CSM Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

CSM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Performance

American International Group stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,753. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.88.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.79.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

