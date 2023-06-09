CSM Advisors LLC Has $7.69 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

CSM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $767,510.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Stock Up 1.3 %

Biogen stock traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $308.88. 1,232,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,894. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $188.54 and a one year high of $319.74. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.92.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.