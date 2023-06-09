CSM Advisors LLC Has $8.89 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CSM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,110,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586,273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,840 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 47.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,557 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,960,577 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $522,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,871 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,103,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,432 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,345.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $813,946. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $49.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,058,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,570,734. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $201.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.