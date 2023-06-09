CSM Advisors LLC Purchases 1,100 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

CSM Advisors LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,667. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.10. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

