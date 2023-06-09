CSM Advisors LLC Purchases 1,331 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

CSM Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 732.7% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.05. 546,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,407. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average of $34.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.