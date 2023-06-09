CSM Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CSM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.8% of CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $19,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after buying an additional 208,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,356,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,497,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $337,686,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

Deere & Company stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $378.39. 640,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $112.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $375.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.70. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.