CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.06

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.06 and last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 219991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

CTIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Securities lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in CTI BioPharma by 542.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 926,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 782,053 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,279,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,485,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

