CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.06

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.06 and last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 219991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.
CTIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Securities lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.
The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in CTI BioPharma by 542.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 926,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 782,053 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,279,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,485,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
