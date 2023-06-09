CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading Down 5.3%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 224,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 917,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVAC shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of CureVac from $34.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on CureVac in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CureVac by 588.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,813,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CureVac by 62.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,972,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 761,024 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in CureVac in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,391,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CureVac by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 866,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 330,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in CureVac by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 38,172 shares during the last quarter.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

