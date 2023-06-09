CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading Down 5.3%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 224,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 917,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on CVAC shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of CureVac from $34.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on CureVac in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.
CureVac Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CureVac
CureVac Company Profile
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CureVac (CVAC)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.