Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Major Shareholder Sells $25,860,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2023

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWKGet Rating) major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,717,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,824,634.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWKGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 213.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 26,867 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 706,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 258.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,049,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084,634 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $779,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 66,763 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Featured Articles

