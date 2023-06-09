Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Major Shareholder Sells $25,860,000.00 in Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,717,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,824,634.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 213.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 26,867 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 706,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 258.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,049,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084,634 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $779,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 66,763 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

