Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Trading Down 6.6%

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Rating) shares were down 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 332,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 755% from the average daily volume of 38,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 901.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.36.

Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.25 million for the quarter. Cymat Technologies had a negative net margin of 165.48% and a negative return on equity of 348.46%.

About Cymat Technologies

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam products worldwide. The company provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and automotive and blast mitigation products under the SmartMetal brand name. It serves defense and military, automotive and transportation, architectural, and other application.

