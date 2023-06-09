D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by BloombergSen Inc.

BloombergSen Inc. cut its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 775,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,679 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for about 4.6% of BloombergSen Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $69,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE DHI traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.22. 1,122,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $116.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.19.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 6.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.72.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,652 shares of company stock valued at $10,500,466. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

