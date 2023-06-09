Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.12

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2023

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEYGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 2214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Daiwa Securities Group, Inc engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.