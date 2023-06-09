Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.12

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 2214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group, Inc engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies.

