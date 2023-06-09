Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 0.0 %

DHR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.47. 372,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,397. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.64. The company has a market cap of $173.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

