Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Trading Up 7.4%

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $180.00 and last traded at $180.00. Approximately 237 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.55.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dassault Aviation Société anonyme currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.87.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

