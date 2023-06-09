DataHighway (DHX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,563.41

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $44.51 million and approximately $16,563.41 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00005181 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 1.43540568 USD and is up 11.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $17,735.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

