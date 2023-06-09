DEI (DEI) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $5,737.84 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEI has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00336797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013236 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

