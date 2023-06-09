DeltaFi 24-Hour Volume Tops $7,253.78 (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 9th. Over the last week, DeltaFi has traded down 35% against the US dollar. One DeltaFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. DeltaFi has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and $7,253.78 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi’s launch date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi.

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

