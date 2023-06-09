Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,722,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,233,620 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $203,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.19.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

