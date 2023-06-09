Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 452,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,613 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $92,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 79,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,362,000 after acquiring an additional 40,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $206.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $249.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.09. The company has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Barclays dropped their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.25.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

