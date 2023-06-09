Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 865,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,947 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $220,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,619,322,000 after acquiring an additional 305,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,640,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,816,769,000 after acquiring an additional 109,733 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,254,814,000 after acquiring an additional 91,679 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,801,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $966,717,000 after acquiring an additional 47,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $721,851,000 after acquiring an additional 152,826 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $249.52 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $269.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.33. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.60.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

