Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,175,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,654,725 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.61% of Consolidated Edison worth $207,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.62.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED opened at $94.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

