Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 933,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 220,151 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.49% of Garmin worth $86,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,791,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,428,861,000 after acquiring an additional 115,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,457,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,161,051,000 after purchasing an additional 230,945 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,922,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $555,964,000 after buying an additional 492,576 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,971,000 after buying an additional 355,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,363,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $309,957,000 after buying an additional 62,270 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.80.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $105.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $108.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.00.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

