Deutsche Bank AG Sells 108,629 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,206,447 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 108,629 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.45% of Regions Financial worth $90,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 98,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF opened at $18.43 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

