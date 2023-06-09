Deutsche Bank AG Sells 494,464 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,813,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 494,464 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.41% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $212,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 21,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average of $25.53. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $28.37.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 77.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

