Deutsche Bank AG Sells 779,173 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,101,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 779,173 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $82,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,677,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,288,000 after purchasing an additional 352,802 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,290,000 after purchasing an additional 75,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,074,000 after purchasing an additional 213,037 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,486,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,277 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,103,000 after buying an additional 1,324,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,791.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $663,226.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares in the company, valued at $595,791.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and have sold 33,283 shares worth $2,380,266. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LSXMA. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $45.26. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average of $33.73.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.27). The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

