Deutsche Bank AG Sells 911,112 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 790,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911,112 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.15% of PACCAR worth $78,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in PACCAR by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in PACCAR by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $76.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.68. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $76.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. OTR Global downgraded shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.