Deutsche Bank AG Trims Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,402,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 313,506 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.53% of Synchrony Financial worth $78,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 244,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 29,784 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 484.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 188,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 155,823 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.47.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

