Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $80.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PYPL. Oppenheimer cut their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.27.

PYPL traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.21. 4,135,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,410,724. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

