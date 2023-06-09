Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCMKTS:PBBGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PBBGF opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16.
About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank
