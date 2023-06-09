DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $119.02 and last traded at $119.69. 1,227,705 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 2,427,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. DexCom’s revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $633,448.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $633,448.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $282,192.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,784,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,001 shares of company stock worth $10,107,329. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.