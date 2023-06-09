Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Position Cut by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,217,000 after purchasing an additional 755,625 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 636.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 725,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,334,000 after purchasing an additional 626,594 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $191,256,000 after purchasing an additional 610,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,637,000 after purchasing an additional 584,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,124. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.17. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Articles

