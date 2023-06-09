Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ DFFN opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25.

Institutional Trading of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 64.94% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.

