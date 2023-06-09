Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.40

Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Digital China Stock Down 16.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46.

About Digital China

Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides big data products and solutions for government and enterprise customers primarily in Mainland China. The Big Data Products and Solutions segment sells data software products focused on spatial-temporal big data and artificial intelligence.

