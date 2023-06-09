Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.58 and last traded at $24.54. 227,401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 231,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFLV. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.