Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.58 and last traded at $24.54. 227,401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 231,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.
Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFLV. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.
Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
