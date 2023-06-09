Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) Trading 5.5% Higher

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.11 and last traded at $56.03. 616,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 962,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.55 and its 200 day moving average is $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $384.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 3.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERX. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $1,933,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,459,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,587,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,133,000.

About Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Energy Select Sector index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap companies in the energy industry. ERX was launched on Nov 6, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

