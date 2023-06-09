Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $66.00. The company traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 2972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.47.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IRON. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.89.

Institutional Trading of Disc Medicine Opco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 17.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Disc Medicine Opco by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Disc Medicine Opco by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Opco Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.53.

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.53). On average, research analysts expect that Disc Medicine Opco Inc will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Featured Articles

