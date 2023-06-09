DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Announces Earnings Results

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. DocuSign updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

DocuSign Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,488,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,307. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.46. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $91.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in DocuSign by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 381.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in DocuSign by 849.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.79.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

