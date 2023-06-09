DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Announces Earnings Results

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. DocuSign updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.
DocuSign Stock Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,488,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,307. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.46. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $91.67.
In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.79.
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
