Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys New Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in IDEX by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in IDEX by 1,277.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.96. 103,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,395. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.95. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

