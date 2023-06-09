Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys Shares of 143,692 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 143,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,000. Unum Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned 0.07% of Unum Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Unum Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,745,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,325,000 after purchasing an additional 113,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Unum Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,749,000 after purchasing an additional 166,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,808,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,276,000 after purchasing an additional 192,558 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,235,000 after purchasing an additional 46,455 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,385. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,385. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $786,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 222,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,709,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,529. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNM. StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE UNM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.48. The company had a trading volume of 218,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,432. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $46.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

