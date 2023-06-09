Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $2.96 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,586 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. CSM Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 278,665 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $147,741,000 after purchasing an additional 41,829 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,525 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $599.06.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $494.50. 1,655,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $492.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.02. The company has a market cap of $460.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

