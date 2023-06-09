Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New Investment in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 87,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,000. Genmab A/S accounts for approximately 1.1% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 40,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,799,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GMAB shares. Danske upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $632.62.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

Genmab A/S Profile

Shares of GMAB stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.56. 96,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,043. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.39. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.