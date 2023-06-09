Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New Investment in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 593,161 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITUB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 80,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,348,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,661,225. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.08%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

