Dorsey Wright & Associates Purchases New Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 183,786 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,000. UBS Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth $81,603,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 30,824,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,064 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,131,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,204 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 33.2% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,625,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,445,000 after buying an additional 1,650,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,724,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Societe Generale lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

NYSE UBS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). UBS Group had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

