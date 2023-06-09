Dorsey Wright & Associates Purchases Shares of 20,584 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,471,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 11.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,862,000 after purchasing an additional 154,744 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,033,000 after purchasing an additional 287,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 996,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.88.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $145.44. 425,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,817. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Nucor’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

