Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes $4.56 Million Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 131,625 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,000. Fluor makes up 1.3% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 1,186.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 665.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

FLR stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $28.90. 484,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,939. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.41.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

